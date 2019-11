Inside Philly's fully retractable rooftop bar, 1st MicroHotel

Pod Philly Hotel is Philadelphia's first micro hotel, with more than 250 rooms that are economical in terms of space and cost. The hotel says its 30 percent cheaper than the competition.So why is it called a micro hotel? A standard room is less than 200 square feet and some rooms come with bunk beds, a first in the industry. The hospitality inside the hotel is curated by the team behind Suraya Condesa is the restaurant that shares the lobby space with a menu packed with authentic Mexican cuisine inspired by the Condesa region of Mexico. El Café has handmade pastries and El Techo is the city's first year-round rooftop bar with a retractable roof.31 South 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 191031830 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103