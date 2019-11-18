Inside Philly's fully retractable rooftop bar, 1st MicroHotel

So why is it called a micro hotel? A standard room is less than 200 square feet and some rooms come with bunk beds, a first in the industry. The hospitality inside the hotel is curated by the team behind Suraya.
Condesa is the restaurant that shares the lobby space with a menu packed with authentic Mexican cuisine inspired by the Condesa region of Mexico. El Café has handmade pastries and El Techo is the city's first year-round rooftop bar with a retractable roof.
