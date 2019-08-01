Instagram photo of airplane passenger sleeping on floor sparks debate

Air travel can be exhausting, but would you ever sleep on the floor of a plane?
Seems the majority of social media is yelling a collective "yuck no" about this viral debate.
A picture shared on an Instagram account called Passenger Shaming shows a man sleeping across three plane seats.
Beneath him, on the floor, is a woman.
The picture has thousands of likes and comments.
Some say, "I would never be that tired."
Flight attendants warn, "Do not do this if you love yourself!"
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News