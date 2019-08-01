Instagram photo of airplane passenger sleeping on floor sparks debate

Air travel can be exhausting, but would you ever sleep on the floor of a plane?Seems the majority of social media is yelling a collective "yuck no" about this viral debate.A picture shared on an Instagram account called Passenger Shaming shows a man sleeping across three plane seats.Beneath him, on the floor, is a woman.The picture has thousands of likes and comments.Some say, "I would never be that tired."Flight attendants warn, "Do not do this if you love yourself!"