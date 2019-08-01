Travel

Instagram photo of airplane passenger sleeping on floor sparks debate

Air travel can be exhausting, but would you ever sleep on the floor of a plane?

Seems the majority of social media is yelling a collective "yuck no" about this viral debate.

A picture shared on an Instagram account called Passenger Shaming shows a man sleeping across three plane seats.

Beneath him, on the floor, is a woman.

The picture has thousands of likes and comments.

Some say, "I would never be that tired."

Flight attendants warn, "Do not do this if you love yourself!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travel
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hepatitis A outbreak: Public health emergency declared in Philly
2 injured after house struck by lightning in Newark, Delaware
Shots fired in armored car robbery in University City, suspects flee
7 Philly police officers resign over offensive Facebook posts
Police arrest female accused of elder abuse in video
More training recommended for fire companies after dangerous blaze
Family: Chamber of Commerce denied son shelter during storms
Show More
Abandoned baby expected to be released from hospital
For the second time in two years, they survived a mass shooting
Temple accepts dozens of medical residents from Hahnemann
Mice run rampant in South Philadelphia Popeyes: Video
Man dies following police-involved shooting in Allentown
More TOP STORIES News