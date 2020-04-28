Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: JetBlue is first US airline to require travelers to wear face coverings

NEW YORK CITY -- JetBlue is the first major U.S. airline to require all customers to wear face coverings during travel to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Lack of passengers grounds about one-third of world's airliners and they need special care while idle

The company announced Monday that the new policy goes into effect on May 4.

The airline had previously required all crew members to wear face coverings while working.

"Wearing a face covering isn't about protecting yourself it's about protecting those around you," said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue. "This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well."

RELATED: Starting to wear a face mask in public? What you need to know about when you need to wash it and when you need to toss it

Customers will be asked to cover their mouth and nose throughout their travels, including during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicjetbluecovid 19 outbreakflight attendantcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CDC proposes draft guidance for state reopening
Update: COVID-19 testing sites including Atlantic City
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
Masks required in public settings in Delaware
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thunderbirds, Blue Angels flyover of Philly region today | See flight path
Jersey shore towns preparing for 'unconventional' summer season
Sewers may hold better evidence on true spread of coronavirus
Pa. golf courses, marinas, private campgrounds allowed to reopen May 1
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
McNabb weighs in after Eagles draft Jalen Hurts
New North Philly testing site accepting all residents
Show More
Update: COVID-19 testing sites including Atlantic City
New Jersey governor unveils 6-part plan to reopen state
Pentagon declassifies Navy videos that show 'UFOs'
AccuWeather: Milder, Nicer Today
Beloved Eagles fan 'Monty G' provides COVID-19 update
More TOP STORIES News