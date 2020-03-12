Coronavirus

JetBlue passenger flying from New York City to Florida tests positive for coronavirus after landing

NEW YORK -- An airline passenger flying from New York City to Florida tested positive for COVID-19 moments after landing.

Fire rescue crews were called to Palm Beach International Airport for a medical incident shortly after the JetBlue flight arrived around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night from John F. Kennedy Airport.

Officials said the aircrew and 114 passengers were stuck on the plane for a few hours before they were released to go home without seeing a doctor.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

Patients who sat near the novel coronavirus patient were told to monitor their health, and others were given instructions to call the health department with any medical concerns.

Airport crews at PBIA had sterilized the containment area where passengers deplaned, which is separate from the main airport terminal.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityfloridacoronavirusjfk international airportjetblue
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Global markets plummet after coronavirus declared pandemic
Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle containment begins
Coronavirus cases in Westchester rise; New Rochelle containment zone begins
Full list of school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 latest: Local cases increase; sports industry impacted
9th case in Montco identified as police officer
UDel professor tests presumptive positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: No new cases in Philly; 39 under evaluation
NBA suspends season after player tests positive for COVID-19
Trump suspends travel between US, Europe to curb COVID-19 spread
AccuWeather: Cloudy with sprinkles today, steady rain Friday morning
Show More
Fire damages business, apartments in Allentown
SEPTA reveals proposed fare restructuring plan
Global markets plummet after coronavirus declared pandemic
Coronavirus impacting small business in Philly
Coronavirus forcing universities, colleges to move classes online
More TOP STORIES News