July 4th holiday travelers face varying restrictions across area across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As people head out for the holiday weekend, you may see different requirements going state to state, and in some cases town to town."I'm on my way to Wildwood," Billy Gray from Oxford Circle said as we chatted with travelers at the Frank S. Farley Service Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway.Lots of cancellations this weekend, but many are trying to make the most of it.Patti Seng of Allentown stated, "We're not cutting back. We're just going forward."Jessica Watson of Conshohocken added, "I'm expecting more of a crowd but just take precautions."Travelers noted precautions like limiting their stops to minimize exposure.But depending on where you're going and where you are coming from, the local rules may be a little different."Definitely had to look it up before," said Jody Scarborough of Warminster.In New Jersey, people are urged to wear masks.As more visitors are headed to the Jersey shore, Cape May County officials have issued an urgent request to wear face coverings in public, including on the boardwalk."I try to rule on the side of caution with my mask," Watson said."I know going into the stores you'll have to wear masks, but for the most part on the beach, if you social distance, it will be good," stated Jamie Bryan of Muhlenberg Township.In Pennsylvania, face masks are now mandatory in all public spaces."I'm a retired doctor so I strongly support masks," according to Rosemary Cook of Society Hill.Independence Mall, a usually popular Fourth of July stop, was uncharacteristically quiet."I was headed to Georgia originally, and I was like- we can just drive to Philadelphia," shared Olivia Martin of Mendon, Massachusetts.She added, "I'm so happy as I'm walking around Philadelphia- everybody has their mask on."In Delaware, face coverings are required in public places including outdoors and boardwalk areas.In Rehoboth, face coverings are required on the beach but not in the ocean.Bar service in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Lewes, are closed indefinitely. While bar service is closed, beachgoers can still sit at a table and be served.