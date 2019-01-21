Large cave-in at intersection of 20th and Chestnut streets

Due to a large cave-in at the intersection of 20th and Chestnut, the water department has closed the intersection until further notice.Cars traveling northbound will be detoured at Sansom street, and cars traveling east on Chestnut will not be able to go beyond 21st street.Philadelphia Water Department will have crews on site tomorrow to begin preliminary assessments of the work that needs to be done to make any necessary repairs. Officials said no timeline is available at this time.Motorists are avoid the area if possible and people should check SEPTA for bus detour information.------