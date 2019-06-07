Limited service on NJ Transit River LINE, express shuttles continue

Trenton Transit Center: Express shuttle service at "East" bus stop on S.Clinton Avenue at Raoul Wallenberg Avenue

Hamilton Avenue: Bus No. 409 on South Broad Street at Hamilton Avenue bus stops

Cass Street: Bus No. 409 on South Broad Street at Hudson Street bus stops

Bordentown: Bus No. 409 on Farnsworth Avenue at Park Street

Roebling: Bus No. 409 on Hornberger Avenue at Norman Avenue (to Trenton) and at Albany Avenue (To Camden)

Florence: Express shuttle service inside Florence Station parking lot

Burlington Towne Center: Bus Nos. 409 & 413 on Broad Street/High Street

Burlington South: Service suspended; no alternative bus service

Beverly/Edgewater Park: Express shuttle service inside Beverly/Edgewater Park parking lot

Delanco: Service suspended; no alternative bus service

Riverside: Bus No. 419 on Franklin Street at Kossuth Street, adjacent to station

Cinnaminson: Bus No. 419 on River Road at Union Landing Road bus stops

Riverton: Bus No. 419 on Broad Street at Lippencott Avenue bus stops

Palmyra: Bus No. 419 on Broad Street at Cinnaminson Avenue

Route 73/Pennsauken: Bus No. 419 on River Road at station entrance and across the street from entrance

Pennsauken Transit Center: Bus Nos. 404, 417, 419 at bus stop inside station

36th Street Station: Bus No. 452 (service to/from WRTC) at bus stop inside station

Walter Rand Trans. Center: Express shuttle service on Broadway, adjacent to River Line station

Cooper Street: Service suspended; no alternative bus service

Aquarium: Bus Nos. 452, 453 (to/from WRTC) on Federal Street at Delaware Avenue

Entertainment Center: Service suspended; no alternative bus service

Limited service has been restored on New Jersey Transit's River LINE.The first train with passengers on it rolled through the Beverly/Edgewater Park station shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday after it had been deemed safe for travel.The agency announced Thursday night that all service on the River LINE would be temporarily suspended until further noticed due to emergency inspections and repairs.Some riders showed up early, not realizing the disruption in service.According to NJ Transit, during regularly scheduled inspections, they found some of the wheels on one of their light rail vehicles failed to meet safety standards. It appears that there was a defect in a single batch of wheels delivered by the original manufacturer.Out of an abundance of caution, NJ Transit is now inspecting every wheel of every vehicle.NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said, "The safety of our customers and employees is always our top priority and not an area that can be compromised."Rider Jennifer Orr of Riverside expressed relief the faults were discovered."It's a good thing they caught it because this could have been a disaster," Orr said.Express shuttle buses are running between the four stations with the most riders: Trenton Transit Center, Florence, Beverly-Edgewater Park, and Walter Rand Transportation Center.There's also the existing local bus service for most intermediate stops.Rider Patty Johnson of Willingboro just hopes the problems get identified and corrected."You have to go to work. So you're just hoping that they do what they have to do. I'm just shocked it took them this long to find out," Johnson said.NJ Transit provided the below information on alternative service for all stations in a news release:Express bus service between Trenton, Florence, Beverly/Edgewater Park, & Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden will operate in both directions with the frequency shown below (approximate):Every 15 minutes between 5:45am - 8:30amEvery 30 minutes between 8:30am - 4:00pmEvery 15 minutes between 4:00pm - 7:00pmEvery 30 minutes between 7:00pm - 9:30 pmFor other stations: