Limited service on NJ Transit River LINE, express shuttles continue

The first train with passengers on it rolled through the Beverly/Edgewater Park station shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday after it had been deemed safe for travel.
The agency announced Thursday night that all service on the River LINE would be temporarily suspended until further noticed due to emergency inspections and repairs.
Some riders showed up early, not realizing the disruption in service.
According to NJ Transit, during regularly scheduled inspections, they found some of the wheels on one of their light rail vehicles failed to meet safety standards. It appears that there was a defect in a single batch of wheels delivered by the original manufacturer.
Out of an abundance of caution, NJ Transit is now inspecting every wheel of every vehicle.
NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said, "The safety of our customers and employees is always our top priority and not an area that can be compromised."
Rider Jennifer Orr of Riverside expressed relief the faults were discovered.
"It's a good thing they caught it because this could have been a disaster," Orr said.
Express shuttle buses are running between the four stations with the most riders: Trenton Transit Center, Florence, Beverly-Edgewater Park, and Walter Rand Transportation Center.
There's also the existing local bus service for most intermediate stops.
Rider Patty Johnson of Willingboro just hopes the problems get identified and corrected.
"You have to go to work. So you're just hoping that they do what they have to do. I'm just shocked it took them this long to find out," Johnson said.
NJ Transit provided the below information on alternative service for all stations in a news release:
Express bus service between Trenton, Florence, Beverly/Edgewater Park, & Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden will operate in both directions with the frequency shown below (approximate):
Every 15 minutes between 5:45am - 8:30am
Every 30 minutes between 8:30am - 4:00pm
Every 15 minutes between 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Every 30 minutes between 7:00pm - 9:30 pm
For other stations: