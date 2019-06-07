Travel

Limited service on NJ Transit River LINE, express shuttles continue

Limited service has been restored on New Jersey Transit's River LINE.

The first train with passengers on it rolled through the Beverly/Edgewater Park station shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday after it had been deemed safe for travel.

The agency announced Thursday night that all service on the River LINE would be temporarily suspended until further noticed due to emergency inspections and repairs.

Some riders showed up early, not realizing the disruption in service.

According to NJ Transit, during regularly scheduled inspections, they found some of the wheels on one of their light rail vehicles failed to meet safety standards. It appears that there was a defect in a single batch of wheels delivered by the original manufacturer.

Out of an abundance of caution, NJ Transit is now inspecting every wheel of every vehicle.

NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said, "The safety of our customers and employees is always our top priority and not an area that can be compromised."

Rider Jennifer Orr of Riverside expressed relief the faults were discovered.

"It's a good thing they caught it because this could have been a disaster," Orr said.

Express shuttle buses are running between the four stations with the most riders: Trenton Transit Center, Florence, Beverly-Edgewater Park, and Walter Rand Transportation Center.

There's also the existing local bus service for most intermediate stops.

Rider Patty Johnson of Willingboro just hopes the problems get identified and corrected.

"You have to go to work. So you're just hoping that they do what they have to do. I'm just shocked it took them this long to find out," Johnson said.

NJ Transit provided the below information on alternative service for all stations in a news release:

Express bus service between Trenton, Florence, Beverly/Edgewater Park, & Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden will operate in both directions with the frequency shown below (approximate):
Every 15 minutes between 5:45am - 8:30am
Every 30 minutes between 8:30am - 4:00pm
Every 15 minutes between 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Every 30 minutes between 7:00pm - 9:30 pm

For other stations:
  • Trenton Transit Center: Express shuttle service at "East" bus stop on S.Clinton Avenue at Raoul Wallenberg Avenue


  • Hamilton Avenue: Bus No. 409 on South Broad Street at Hamilton Avenue bus stops


  • Cass Street: Bus No. 409 on South Broad Street at Hudson Street bus stops


  • Bordentown: Bus No. 409 on Farnsworth Avenue at Park Street


  • Roebling: Bus No. 409 on Hornberger Avenue at Norman Avenue (to Trenton) and at Albany Avenue (To Camden)


  • Florence: Express shuttle service inside Florence Station parking lot


  • Burlington Towne Center: Bus Nos. 409 & 413 on Broad Street/High Street


  • Burlington South: Service suspended; no alternative bus service


  • Beverly/Edgewater Park: Express shuttle service inside Beverly/Edgewater Park parking lot


  • Delanco: Service suspended; no alternative bus service


  • Riverside: Bus No. 419 on Franklin Street at Kossuth Street, adjacent to station

  • Cinnaminson: Bus No. 419 on River Road at Union Landing Road bus stops


  • Riverton: Bus No. 419 on Broad Street at Lippencott Avenue bus stops


  • Palmyra: Bus No. 419 on Broad Street at Cinnaminson Avenue


  • Route 73/Pennsauken: Bus No. 419 on River Road at station entrance and across the street from entrance


  • Pennsauken Transit Center: Bus Nos. 404, 417, 419 at bus stop inside station


  • 36th Street Station: Bus No. 452 (service to/from WRTC) at bus stop inside station


  • Walter Rand Trans. Center: Express shuttle service on Broadway, adjacent to River Line station


  • Cooper Street: Service suspended; no alternative bus service


  • Aquarium: Bus Nos. 452, 453 (to/from WRTC) on Federal Street at Delaware Avenue


  • Entertainment Center: Service suspended; no alternative bus service
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    travelnew jersey newsmass transitnjtransit
    Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    LGBTQ liaison for Philadelphia Sheriff's Office found dead
    Protesters call for more action over police social media posts
    #LETTIMWALK: Maine town comes to defense of teen denied graduation walk
    Officer investigating 7-Eleven robberies shoots suspect in Langhorne
    Police: KOP man inappropriately touched girl while on ride
    Dominican authorities say tourist died of heart attack
    Couple says they got ill at resort complex where 3 Americans died
    Show More
    3 teens arrested for Center City robberies, assaults
    1 killed in crash involving motorcycle, farm tractor
    Police: 2 sought in stabbing of McDonald's employee in Philly
    N.J. woman celebrates 110th birthday with party, call from governor
    Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
    More TOP STORIES News