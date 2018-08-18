BENXI, China --Thrill-seekers in China now have another glass-bottom bridge to explore.
The newest suspension bridge in northeast China's Liaoning province spans the length of nearly four football fields across a canyon in Benxi. Those who make the trek across the bridge can look through its glass bottom and see the tree canopy approximately 500 feet below.
More than 10,000 people showed up on Friday for the bridge's grand opening ceremony, CCTV reported.
The dizzying glass-bottom bridges and walkways have become a popular attraction in China, with several built across the country in recent years. The glass-bottom bridge at the Hongyagu Scenic Area in Hebei is the longest of its kind in the world, spanning 1,600 feet and suspending visitors more than 700 feet from the ground.
In 2015, one of the country's glass-bottom bridges cracked when a tourist dropped a thermos on the Yuntaishan walkway. The top pane of the three-layer bridge shattered, and authorities had to evacuate the structure for repairs.