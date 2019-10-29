Travel

Lyft unveils $20 monthly membership plan

Lyft unveils a new monthly membership service that gives discounts on car trips, bike rentals, scooter rides and other exclusive perks.

Lyft Pink costs $19.99 a month.

Along with a 15 percent discount on all rides, the service gives members free bike and scooter rentals, as well as priority pick-up at airports.

The ride share company says Lyft Pink members will not pay lost and found fees if they leave something in car.

Users can sign up on the Lyft Pink waiting list now, but it does not launch until later this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellyftridesharedealstrafficdrivingsales
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in a coma after assault outside South Philly bar
Girl, 11, hospitalized after firework explodes inside home: Police
Pilot killed after plane crashes into home, bursts into flames
Woman accused of stealing $600K from employer, paying for daughters' weddings
Mother arrested after leaving 1-month-old baby on bus: Police
Amazon Prime offering free grocery delivery for members
Bud Light sends 'hero' to Game 6 after taking home run to stomach
Show More
Man struck, killed after driver failed to stop for school bus: Police
Middle Township police warning parents after heroin found in trick-or-treat bag
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
New Jersey man arrested on child luring charges
California wildfire wedding photo goes viral
More TOP STORIES News