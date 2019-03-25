FYI Philly

Made in Philly - Women's History: Betsy Ross House

As we celebrate Women's History month, we got a little history lesson at the Betsy Ross House.

Karen Rogers visits the Betsy Ross House to get a history lesson about women entrepreneurs in the colonial times and tastes a little homemade chocolate.

Betsy Ross House | Facebook
239 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Chocolate Making Dates for 2019
Friday, April 19 from 11am - 4pm
Sunday, May 12 from 11am - 4pm

Monday, June 10 from 11am - 4pm
Saturday, October 12 from 11am - 4pm
Sunday, October 13 from 11am - 6pm (extended hours for Old City Fest)
Saturday, November 30 from 11am - 4pm
Tuesday, December 31 from 11am - 4pm

---------
