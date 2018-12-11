A passenger jumped in to help a woman suffering a dramatic seizure on board a United Airlines flight and the incident was captured on camera.Amy Hammon, who recorded the video, said she couldn't let the moment go undocumented. She captured the man rush from his seat when he saw the woman appear to be fighting for her life."He said he heard something behind him that didn't sound right in her breathing" Hammon recalled.From that moment on, the man knelt by the woman for the entire two-hour flight. The woman was said to be falling in and out of consciousness."I must have heard him say 200 times, 'Come on, you gotta breathe,'" Hammon said.The flight from Houston continued on to its destination of Ohio.Retired Delta pilot Larry Pullen said an emergency landing is at the discretion of the pilot per airline regulations, but the policy varies by carrier.On Monday night, Republic Airlines, which operated the flight for United, provided a statement in response to the incident:-----