SEPTA Market-Frankford Line service changes begin Monday

At soon-to-be-former A/B stations, the elimination of skip-stops will improve service from a train every eight minutes to a train every four minutes during peak hours

The Market-Frankford Line will continue to operate with peak frequencies of four minutes across the peak travel periods, from 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

From 6-7 p.m., frequencies will improve from a train every 10 minutes to a train every 6 minutes

From 7-8 p.m., frequencies will improve from a train every 10 minutes to a train every 8 minutes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Big changes will be in place for SEPTA riders who take the Market-Frankford Line Monday morning.SEPTA is eliminating the A/B skip-stop service during peak travel times, meaning all trains will stop at all stations, at all times.In addition to the elimination of skip-stop service during peak travel, SEPTA will also increase service frequencies during weekday evening hours. SEPTA has seen demand during this period increase due to several factors, particularly changes in work schedules for customers who are commuting outside of the traditional nine-to-five window."The Market-Frankford Line is the backbone of the SEPTA system, and we are excited to deliver these service improvements to our riders," said SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards. "Coupled with the increase in frequencies in the evening, we think these enhancements better position SEPTA to meet the changing needs of our riders."A/B skip-stop service is currently in place from 7 to 8 a.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. on weekdays at stations: Berks, York-Dauphin, Huntingdon, Somerset, Tioga and Church on the east end of the line, and Millbourne and 63rd Street on the west end.With the elimination of skip-stop service during peak travel and higher frequencies in the evenings, customers will see the following improvements starting Feb. 24:Trains are scheduled to run every four minutes during peak hours.Weekday evening service will also increase, with trains arriving at stations three minutes faster.