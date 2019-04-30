Travel

Marriott offers 'Homes and Villas,' luxury home-sharing rentals

EMBED <>More Videos

Marriott International makes a push to enter the home sharing business.

Hotel giant Marriott is getting into the home-share rental business.

Marriott International announced Monday the latest venture will be called 'Homes and Villas.'

Just like Air BNB, Marriott says it will offer properties in cities all over the world. But unlike its home-sharing competitor, Marriott will focus on upscale and luxury properties.

According to Marriott, travelers will be able to rent properties through the Homes and Villas' website beginning next week.

Two-thousand homes in more than 100 cities will be listed for renters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelrental propertyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
22 arrests made in Philadelphia rooster fights
System outage at Pa. driver license centers
Fire protection van catches fire in Philadelphia
Sunoco buys Chester Co. homes affected by pipeline construction
Army vet arrested in terror plot targeting Southern California
Photo, video of students in blackface spark outrage
Prison guards under investigation after 'feeling cute' social media post
Show More
Police: Man shot in face while driving
AccuWeather: Some Sun, A Lot Warmer Today
Vermont fugitive believed to be in Philly
Man barricaded inside Upper Pottsgrove home, officials say
Police investigate suspicious car fire in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News