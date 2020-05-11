Masks now required at Philadelphia International Airport, on Amtrak trains

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As of Monday, all passengers and employees must wear masks at Philadelphia International Airport."I think it should have been done earlier," said traveler Luz Negron.Siblings Luz and Daniel Negron were flying to Florida to stay with a relative on the same day the rule went into effect.They say they would have worn one anyway."I'll definitely put it on, until it's all over," Daniel Negron told 6abc.Luz added, "Wherever we go, we always have our mask, our gloves, hand sanitizers- anything."Multiple airlines already have the mask requirement in place, with more of them implementing the rule this week."The only reservations that I have is - are we going six feet apart on the planes," wondered Corey Brown of Norristown.Exceptions to this rule are if the person is eating or drinking or if an employee is alone in their office.Bill Kyle of West Chester flies frequently and brings his mask."I've been flying for two months - every weekend, so it's not been a problem for me at all," Kyle said. "It's evident that a lot of people just don't care, unfortunately."Most major airports throughout the United States now have similar orders in place.In a press release, Amtrak officials said all customers in stations and on trains and thruway buses must wear a face mask. It can only be removed when customers are eating, in their private rooms or seated alone or seated with a travel companion in their own pair of seats."I'd rather be safe than sorry," said West Philadelphia resident Rueben Martin. "I prefer the masks. I mean, it keeps everybody safe."The entire travel industry has taken a beating as the coronavirus shut down countries across the world.Iris Hami, CFO of Gil Travel Group in Philadelphia, said she has some clients booking trips in early 2021 and said travel in the next few months will be very limited.She and other industry experts predict an increase in road trips rather than flight."People at this point are still afraid to go in airplanes, they're not sure that just by wearing a mask or not sitting in the middle seat is enough," said Hami.The International Air Transport Association reported a 53% drop in demand industry wide for the month of March, with 30% of people saying they will wait 6 months or longer before flying again."People at this point are still afraid to go in airplanes, they're not sure that just by wearing a mask or not sitting in the middle seat is enough," said Hami.Travel industry experts are quick to point to 9/11 as an event that drastically impacted how Americans travel.Experts say coronavirus will have a stronger and broader impact on the travel industry, given that people are apprehensive about coming into close contact with others.