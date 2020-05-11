Travel

Masks now required at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As of Monday, all passengers and employees must wear masks at Philadelphia International Airport.

"I think it should have been done earlier," said traveler Luz Negron.

Siblings Luz and Daniel Negron were flying to Florida to stay with a relative on the same day the rule went into effect.

They say they would have worn one anyway.

"I'll definitely put it on, until it's all over," Daniel Negron told 6abc.

Luz added, "Wherever we go, we always have our mask, our gloves, hand sanitizers- anything."

Multiple airlines already have the mask requirement in place, with more of them implementing the rule this week.

"The only reservations that I have is- are we going six feet apart on the planes," wondered Corey Brown of Norristown.

Exceptions to this rule are if the person is eating or drinking or if an employee is alone in their office.

Bill Kyle of West Chester flies frequently and brings his mask.

"I've been flying for two months- every weekend-so-it's not been a problem for me at all," Kyle said. "It's evident that a lot of people just don't care. Unfortunately."

Most major airports throughout the United States now have similar orders in place.
