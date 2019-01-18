TRAVEL

Mexican airline links DNA to discounts

EMBED </>More Videos

Mexican airline links DNA to discounts: Brian Taff reports during the 4:30 p.m. show on January 18, 2019.

An airline promotion is getting a lot of attention online by capitalizing on the political tensions in America - and trying to teach a lesson in the process.

When AeroMexico spoke to some Americans whose views on Mexico have soured, they said there is "no way" they would go to Mexico.

One man said, "Let me stay here in peace, and let those folks stay on their side of the border."

AeroMexico created an ad to encourage United States travel to Mexico, even amid a political fight over building a wall on the border.

Here's where the plot thickens: The airline asked the same people to submit a DNA test and gave the same Americans a discount based on their percentage of Mexican heritage.

Suddenly, their reactions were not so negative.

The ad does not mention any politicians, but does end by saying, "There are no borders within us."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairlineairline industrybig talkerscommercial ad
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Amtrak modifies service in advance of weekend storm
Royal Caribbean bans man who jumped from cruise ship
TSA workers still on the job at PHL despite not getting paid
PA Turnpike tolls increased on Sunday
More Travel
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warnings Posted for Parts of Our Area
Gov. Tom Wolf declares State of Emergency for Pa.
Murphy declares state of emergency for NJ starting at noon
Utility companies taking steps to limit icing issues
4 boys, ages 12 to 14, arrested for rape in Delaware
Mourners requested for veteran's funeral in South Jersey
Philly Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown to step down
The impact of the government shutdown on local workers
Show More
Students targeted in multiple robberies in West Philadelphia
Shoppers fill the grocery store ahead of this weekend's storm
Officials: No evidence of a crime in Montco couple's death
FBI investigates Upper Merion school threat
Royal Caribbean bans man who jumped from cruise ship
More News