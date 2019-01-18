Mexican airline links DNA to discounts

An airline promotion is getting a lot of attention online by capitalizing on the political tensions in America - and trying to teach a lesson in the process.When AeroMexico spoke to some Americans whose views on Mexico have soured, they said there is "no way" they would go to Mexico.One man said, "Let me stay here in peace, and let those folks stay on their side of the border."AeroMexico created an ad to encourage United States travel to Mexico, even amid a political fight over building a wall on the border.Here's where the plot thickens: The airline asked the same people to submit a DNA test and gave the same Americans a discount based on their percentage of Mexican heritage.Suddenly, their reactions were not so negative.The ad does not mention any politicians, but does end by saying, "There are no borders within us."