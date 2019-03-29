Mom says 6abc helped her daughter get home after abrupt airline closure

A Chester County mom says her daughter and her daughter's best friend might have been stranded in Iceland if not for Action News.Julia Krawiec and her friend Alyssa Overton were in Reykjavik for Spring Break.The Drexel students were all set to fly back to JFK Saturday on WOW airlines.But, little did they know, their airline had abruptly folded, canceling all flights.Fortunately, Julia's mom, Melanie, saw a post about WOW on the 6abc Facebook page right after the news broke.She sent her daughter a text immediately, asking if the girls had seen what happened to their airline.Not only were the girls able to book another flight before the prices went up by thousands, they got the last two seats left on an Icelandic Air flight.They're now working with their credit card companies to recoup some of the lost money.As for WOW, Julia and Alyssa say the only time they heard from the airline was an offer to upgrade their seats the night before the company went bust.They only learned about the situation through Julia's mom and 6abc.The girls are still returning Saturday night as planned, just in time for class on Monday.-----