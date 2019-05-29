Travel

More than $960k in change left behind at airports

If you've ever left loose change behind when going through airport security, you've officially contributed to one of the biggest piggy banks around.

Last year, all of those dimes, quarters, pennies and nickels added up to more than $960,000.

Travelers at JFK were most forgetful, leaving behind about $72,000 in coins.

At Philadelphia International Airport, we contributed about $8,000 to the pot.

So, where does the money go?

The TSA says it uses it to pay for things like checkpoint maintenance and new signs.
