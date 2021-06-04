Travel

Mother of fallen New Jersey trooper is reminding drivers to slow down, move over

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The mother of a fallen New Jersey State Trooper is helping raise awareness about driver safety.

New posters and bumper stickers will now be on display to remind people of the slow down, move over law.

The law requires drivers to either move over one lane, or slow down below the speed limit when approaching stopped emergency vehicles.

In 2010, trooper Marc Castellano was killed by a passing driver in Monmouth County.

His mother is now working to ensure no one else has to endure the pain she felt after losing her son.

The new bumper sticker campaign was launched to coincide with the start of the busy summer driving season.

