Travel

National Park Week: Free admission at US parks that charge entrance fee

EMBED <>More Videos

Park fees waived on first day of National Park Week

It won't cost a cent to enter into any of the country's national parks starting Saturday.

Park fees are waived as the first day of National Park Week kicks off.

"On six days in 2021, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone," the National Park Service said.

There will be a charge for camping, transportation, activities and tours.

The celebration runs through next Sunday, April 25.

"National parks are America's best idea, and there are more than 400 parks available to everyone, every day," the National Park Service said. "The fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite, especially one of the national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. The others are free all the time."

National parks across the country will also host a variety of special programs, events and digital experiences.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnational park servicehikingnature
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral today to praise Prince Philip's 'courage' and support for queen
Pop-up clubs, bars fueling violence in Philadelphia
FedEx shooting: Police ID killer, victims in rampage
Pa. National Guard activated as Philly preps for Chauvin trial aftermath
Paulsboro H.S. wrestling coach, principal is CEO of $100M company
All Philly residents 16+ now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine
Local lawmakers react to recent gun violence
Show More
Family of man shot by police in Delaware still seeking answers
Former Temple business dean indicted in rankings scandal
Jersey Shore businesses excited for summer crowds
Identical twins meet each other on 36th birthday; united by DNA testing
DOJ sues Roger Stone over $2M in unpaid taxes
More TOP STORIES News