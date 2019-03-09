Negotiations continue between SEPTA, transit police union

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Wednesday afternoon, contract negotiation talks between SEPTA and the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Union broke down. Since then, both sides have reconvened at the negotiation table but there's no definitive end to this strike yet.For the fourth day in a row, transit officers have donned signs and picketed outside SEPTA headquarters at 1234 Market Street.The transit officers union says the monetary issues have been ironed out. There are a few sticking points, including work rules related to body camera footage.During the strike, 49 SEPTA supervisors have been working 12-hour shifts to patrol the transit system typically protected by 178 transit officers. Philadelphia and other local police departments have stepped in as well. But for some riders that's little consolation."I see people kind of scared to walk around because they are scared for their own protection and environment. They need to feel safe, they need to be present," says Dawna Coates of West Philadelphia.Ebony Day rides SEPTA everyday from her home in West Oak Lane. She's fully behind the transit officers saying, "I agree 100 percent They are here to serve us, but they also have to look out for themselves. They have families just like we do."On Friday afternoon, SEPTA released a statement claiming the transit officers union was not negotiating in good faith. "SEPTA is extremely frustrated at how these negotiations have played out. FOTP leaders seem to have come to the bargaining table with no intention of reaching an agreement."Talks between the transit officers union and SEPTA ended Saturday afternoon and will resume Sunday.