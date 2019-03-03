TRAVEL

New Jersey State Police announces travel restrictions due to snow

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at Noon on March 3, 2019. (Shutterstock)

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
The New Jersey State Police has announced travel restrictions due to the impending snowstorm.

Effective Sunday, March 3 at 3:00 p.m., there will be a commercial vehicle travel restriction for the following roadways:

I-195 (entire length)
I-78 (entire length)
I-80 (entire length)
I-280 (entire length)
I-287 (entire length)
I-295 (entire length)
I-676 (entire length)
I-76 (entire length)
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning


The commercial vehicle travel restriction does NOT apply to the following roadways:

New Jersey Turnpike
Garden State Parkway
Atlantic City Expressway

The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:

All tractor-trailers
Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks
Passenger vehicles pulling trailers
Recreational vehicles
Motorcycles

Trucks already in New Jersey are encouraged to use truck stops or rest areas during the restriction. In order for road crews to effectively plow, drivers should not park on shoulders.

Residents and motorists should avoid driving unless you are an essential employee needed for emergency response. If you do not have to be on the roads during the storm, please stay home. If you must go out, drive slowly, fill your gas tank, charge your phone, pack blankets, water and non-perishable food items.
-----
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
