New Jersey State Police announces travel restrictions due to snow

AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning



The New Jersey State Police has announced travel restrictions due to the impending snowstorm.Effective Sunday, March 3 at 3:00 p.m., there will be a commercial vehicle travel restriction for the following roadways:I-195 (entire length)I-78 (entire length)I-80 (entire length)I-280 (entire length)I-287 (entire length)I-295 (entire length)I-676 (entire length)I-76 (entire length)The commercial vehicle travel restriction does NOT apply to the following roadways:New Jersey TurnpikeGarden State ParkwayAtlantic City ExpresswayThe commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:All tractor-trailersEmpty straight CDL-weighted trucksPassenger vehicles pulling trailersRecreational vehiclesMotorcyclesTrucks already in New Jersey are encouraged to use truck stops or rest areas during the restriction. In order for road crews to effectively plow, drivers should not park on shoulders.Residents and motorists should avoid driving unless you are an essential employee needed for emergency response. If you do not have to be on the roads during the storm, please stay home. If you must go out, drive slowly, fill your gas tank, charge your phone, pack blankets, water and non-perishable food items.-----