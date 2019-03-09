New Regional Rail schedules go into effect Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA's new Regional Rail schedules go into effect on Sunday.The changes impact weekday service, primarily on the Landsdale/Doylestown Line and service to Paoli/Thorndale.The new patterns are designed to improve "on-time performance" during track repairs.The Airport, Cynwyd, and Chestnut Hill East Lines will continue to operate under their current schedules.The changes are part of SEPTA's ongoing efforts to make upgrades and increase customer satisfaction.