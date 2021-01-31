travel

NJ Transit announces service suspensions for Monday

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The impending winter storm is prompting New Jersey Transit to suspend service on Monday.

All NJ TRANSIT buses, rail (except Atlantic City Rail Line), light rail and Access Link service will be temporarily suspended systemwide for the entire service day on Monday, February 1st due to the significant expected impacts of the snow storm. Service is suspended out of an abundance of caution for the safety of NJ TRANSIT customers and employees.

Regular weekday service will operate on the Atlantic City Rail Line on Monday, as long as weather conditions safely allow. Customers are encouraged to only use the ACRL for essential travel only. Customers should closely monitor social media, MyTransit alerts or njtransit.com for the latest service information.

Customers may see trains and light rail vehicles operating during the service day tomorrow, those cars are operating without passengers to keep catenary wires and rail lines free of snow and ice.

