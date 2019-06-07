Travel

NJ Transit OKs 4 River LINE vehicles after suspending service

New Jersey Transit has put four River LINE light rail vehicles back in service after suspending the entire line late Thursday night.

The transit agency said during routine inspections it was discovered that some of the wheels on the train cars did not meet safety standards.

Inspectors discovered a defect in a single batch of wheels delivered by the manufacturer.

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, NJ Transit approved the use of four vehicles after they deemed OK.

However, due to the suspension of the rest of the line, express shuttle buses will operate at the four largest stations.

River LINE fares still apply to shuttle bus service.

NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said, "I want to assure our customers that we are working closely with our partners at Bombardier to restore service as quickly as possible."

NJ Transit provided the below information on alternative service for all stations in a news release:

Express bus service between Trenton, Florence, Beverly/Edgewater Park, & Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden will operate in both directions with the frequency shown below (approximate):
Every 15 minutes between 5:45am - 8:30am
Every 30 minutes between 8:30am - 4:00pm
Every 15 minutes between 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Every 30 minutes between 7:00pm - 9:30 pm

For other stations:

  • Trenton Transit Center: Express shuttle service at "East" bus stop on S.Clinton Avenue at Raoul Wallenberg Avenue


  • Hamilton Avenue: Bus No. 409 on South Broad Street at Hamilton Avenue bus stops


  • Cass Street: Bus No. 409 on South Broad Street at Hudson Street bus stops


  • Bordentown: Bus No. 409 on Farnsworth Avenue at Park Street


  • Roebling: Bus No. 409 on Hornberger Avenue at Norman Avenue (to Trenton) and at Albany Avenue (To Camden)


  • Florence: Express shuttle service inside Florence Station parking lot


  • Burlington Towne Center: Bus Nos. 409 & 413 on Broad Street/High Street


  • Burlington South: Service suspended; no alternative bus service


  • Beverly/Edgewater Park: Express shuttle service inside Beverly/Edgewater Park parking lot


  • Delanco: Service suspended; no alternative bus service


  • Riverside: Bus No. 419 on Franklin Street at Kossuth Street, adjacent to station


  • Cinnaminson: Bus No. 419 on River Road at Union Landing Road bus stops


  • Riverton: Bus No. 419 on Broad Street at Lippencott Avenue bus stops


  • Palmyra: Bus No. 419 on Broad Street at Cinnaminson Avenue


  • Route 73/Pennsauken: Bus No. 419 on River Road at station entrance and across the street from entrance


  • Pennsauken Transit Center: Bus Nos. 404, 417, 419 at bus stop inside station


  • 36th Street Station: Bus No. 452 (service to/from WRTC) at bus stop inside station


  • Walter Rand Trans. Center: Express shuttle service on Broadway, adjacent to River Line station


  • Cooper Street: Service suspended; no alternative bus service


  • Aquarium: Bus Nos. 452, 453 (to/from WRTC) on Federal Street at Delaware Avenue


  • Entertainment Center: Service suspended; no alternative bus service
