Northbound I-95 reopens near Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Northbound lanes of Interstate 95 reopened Monday morning near the Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia following a truck fire.Officials said an 18-wheeler caught on fire at about 2 a.m. and burned so hot, that the road was damaged.The lanes were closed beginning at about 4 a.m. and by 7 a.m., traffic stretched for miles.By about 11 a.m., all lanes had reopened.The truck driver was not injured, authorities said.