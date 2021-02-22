Travel

Northbound I-95 reopens near Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Northbound lanes of Interstate 95 reopened Monday morning near the Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia following a truck fire.

Officials said an 18-wheeler caught on fire at about 2 a.m. and burned so hot, that the road was damaged.

The lanes were closed beginning at about 4 a.m. and by 7 a.m., traffic stretched for miles.

By about 11 a.m., all lanes had reopened.

The truck driver was not injured, authorities said.
