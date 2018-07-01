U.S. & WORLD

One dead, nine injured after boat explosion in the Bahamas

An explosion and fire on a small tour boat in the Bahamas has killed one person and injured nine others.

People on a nearby boat watched in shock Saturday as flames and black smoke poured into the sky.

The nearby boat then moved close to the burning vessel and attempted to rescue the injured passengers and crew.

The Royal Bahamas police force said 12 people were on board, 10 Americans and two from the Bahamas.

Police have not yet identified the person who was killed.

Investigators are looking for the cause.

