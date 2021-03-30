SEPTA

No more paper tickets for SEPTA Regional Rail customers starting Friday

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA Regional Rail customers can only use paper tickets for a few more days.

The transit agency will stop accepting them on Friday.

Riders should use Key Cards instead.

"Beginning Friday, April 2, 2021, prepaid paper tickets will no longer be accepted for fare payment on board trains or at the Center City Station farelines," SEPTA says.

SEPTA announced back in October it would begin phasing out paper tickets, as it launched its Key Card Travel Wallet for Regional Rails in July.

Customers with paper tickets can return them for a refund.

More details can be found at SEPTA.org/key.

