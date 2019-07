Woman avoids $85 overweight baggage fee by wearing 9 pounds of clothing on plane

MANCHESTER, England -- How far would you go to avoid paying an overweight baggage fee?One woman decided to layer up after being told her suitcase was too heavy.She wore 9 pounds of clothing on a plane instead of forking over the $85 overweight baggage fee at an airport in England, according to The Sun We don't have video of the resourceful passenger, so we are getting creative with a re-enactment.The woman had booked an all-inclusive vacation and did not bring along enough money."I didn't want to be using the little amount I had just so I could get my bag on the plane," Natalie Wynn told The Sun . "I literally said, 'I'm not paying it', and started putting my clothes on...I was boiling, absolutely boiling."She ended up wearing nearly half of the clothes she had packed including seven dresses, a skirt, two pairs of shoes, two pairs of shorts and a cardigan.