save money

Woman avoids $85 overweight baggage fee by wearing 9 pounds of clothing on plane

MANCHESTER, England -- How far would you go to avoid paying an overweight baggage fee?

One woman decided to layer up after being told her suitcase was too heavy.

She wore 9 pounds of clothing on a plane instead of forking over the $85 overweight baggage fee at an airport in England, according to The Sun.

We don't have video of the resourceful passenger, so we are getting creative with a re-enactment.

The woman had booked an all-inclusive vacation and did not bring along enough money.

"I didn't want to be using the little amount I had just so I could get my bag on the plane," Natalie Wynn told The Sun. "I literally said, 'I'm not paying it', and started putting my clothes on...I was boiling, absolutely boiling."

She ended up wearing nearly half of the clothes she had packed including seven dresses, a skirt, two pairs of shoes, two pairs of shorts and a cardigan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newsvacationtravelsave moneyclothingu.s. & worldairlinepassengerconsumerviral
SAVE MONEY
What's The Deal: Side hustles to supplement your income
What's the Deal: Saving on your electric bill this summer
What's The Deal: Things you might be wasting money on
Consumer Reports: Buying refurbished headphones
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News