PATCO offering 'flashback' prices for Friday morning commute

On this date in 1969, PATCO made its first trip from Lindenwold, New Jersey, to Center City Philadelphia
To mark the occasion, riders who board between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. will pay the same price that the first passengers paid, 50 years ago.
The Flashback Fares to and from Philadelphia are:
- 60 cents at Lindenwold, Ashland, and Woodcrest
- 50 cents at Haddonfield, Westmont, and Collingswood
- 40 cents at Ferry Ave., Camden
- 30 cents at Broadway, City Hall, and Camden
- 30 cents between PATCO stations in Philadelphia
- 40 cents between all New Jersey stations
It’s our 50th birthday tomorrow and our awesome riders are getting the present! We are celebrating our big day by rolling back fares from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday to the fares that were in effect in 1969 when the speedline first opened! DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/BwxPrTZ1c6 #PATCO50 pic.twitter.com/YjZljKtwGv— PATCO (@RidePATCO) February 14, 2019
A celebration, complete with a cookie giveaway and DJ, will be held at the Woodcrest station from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
PATCO employees will be at eight New Jersey stations (Lindenwold to Broadway) from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. handing out a commemorative reproduction of the original timetable from 1969.
