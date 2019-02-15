PATCO offering 'flashback' prices for Friday morning commute

60 cents at Lindenwold, Ashland, and Woodcrest

It’s our 50th birthday tomorrow and our awesome riders are getting the present! We are celebrating our big day by rolling back fares from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday to the fares that were in effect in 1969 when the speedline first opened! DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/BwxPrTZ1c6 #PATCO50 pic.twitter.com/YjZljKtwGv — PATCO (@RidePATCO) February 14, 2019

PATCO is celebrating its 50th anniversary with reduced "flashback" fares on Friday.On this date in 1969, PATCO made its first trip from Lindenwold, New Jersey, to Center City PhiladelphiaTo mark the occasion, riders who board between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. will pay the same price that the first passengers paid, 50 years ago.The Flashback Fares to and from Philadelphia are:A celebration, complete with a cookie giveaway and DJ, will be held at the Woodcrest station from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.PATCO employees will be at eight New Jersey stations (Lindenwold to Broadway) from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. handing out a commemorative reproduction of the original timetable from 1969.-----