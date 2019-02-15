TRAVEL

PATCO offering 'flashback' prices for Friday morning commute

EMBED </>More Videos

PATCO offering 'flashback' prices. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 15, 2019.

PATCO is celebrating its 50th anniversary with reduced "flashback" fares on Friday.

On this date in 1969, PATCO made its first trip from Lindenwold, New Jersey, to Center City Philadelphia

To mark the occasion, riders who board between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. will pay the same price that the first passengers paid, 50 years ago.

The Flashback Fares to and from Philadelphia are:

  • 60 cents at Lindenwold, Ashland, and Woodcrest

  • 50 cents at Haddonfield, Westmont, and Collingswood

  • 40 cents at Ferry Ave., Camden

  • 30 cents at Broadway, City Hall, and Camden

  • 30 cents between PATCO stations in Philadelphia

  • 40 cents between all New Jersey stations




A celebration, complete with a cookie giveaway and DJ, will be held at the Woodcrest station from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

PATCO employees will be at eight New Jersey stations (Lindenwold to Broadway) from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. handing out a commemorative reproduction of the original timetable from 1969.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveln.j. newspatcoflashback friday
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
See the most romantic hotels in the U.S.
Bieber Transportation Group in Pa. shuts down without warning
Delta pulls napkins that encourage passengers to exchange phone numbers
Carnival Cruises to add roller coaster to cruise ship
Iconic 30th Street Station flip board removed
More Travel
Top Stories
Croydon man admits to murder of teen cousin
Multi-million dollar drug bust in Kensington nets 11 arrests
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
Water main breaks closes Ridge Ave in East Falls
Vigil held for Camden teen killed by police cruiser
Fire shoots from windows, roof of N.J. apartment building
Congress OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency
N.J. teacher's aide charged with distributing child porn via Snapchat
Show More
AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, Chilly Weekend
N.J. couple gives birth to three bundles of love on Valentine's Day
Aaron Nola excited for upcoming season
Troubleshooters: The tub that was too big
No charges for Roxborough man involved in deadly fight
More News