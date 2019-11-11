patco

PATCO to operate on emergency schedule due to track defect

PATCO has issued a statement saying that it will operate on an emergency schedule Monday due to the detection of a track defect.

PATCO said routine testing uncovered an internal defect on a piece of rail between Ferry and Broadway stations.

Trains will need to 'single-track' around the area while the rail is replaced Monday morning,

PATCO said the schedule is currently being developed and will be posted as soon as possible.

PATCO is advising customers to allow additional travel time and expect delays through the morning rush hours.
