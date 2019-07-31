PennDOT to roll out gender-neutral driver's license option

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvanians who prefer not to be identified as male or female will soon have a gender-neutral option on their state-issued driver's licenses.The Daily Item of Sunbury reported PennDOT expects to have the new procedure in place by the middle of next year.It will let motorists use "X'' as a third option to indicate gender.A PennDOT spokeswoman says the agency is able to make the change on its own and doesn't need authorization from the Republican-controlled Legislature.Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says PennDOT made the decision but it's consistent with his opinions about equity and fairness.