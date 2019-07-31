Travel

PennDOT to roll out gender-neutral driver's license option

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvanians who prefer not to be identified as male or female will soon have a gender-neutral option on their state-issued driver's licenses.

The Daily Item of Sunbury reported PennDOT expects to have the new procedure in place by the middle of next year.

It will let motorists use "X'' as a third option to indicate gender.

A PennDOT spokeswoman says the agency is able to make the change on its own and doesn't need authorization from the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says PennDOT made the decision but it's consistent with his opinions about equity and fairness.

