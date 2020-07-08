PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In an effort to slow the spread, Philadelphia has joined New Jersey and New York in adding Delaware to its 14-day quarantine list for states with high amounts of COVID-19 cases.
On Wednesday, health officials announced 168 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 27,069.
There were eight additional fatalities, which brings the number of residents who have succumbed to COVID-19 to 1,625.
According to health officials, if you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Philadelphia.
If you travel to the following states, you will need to quarantine for 14 days upon return:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
If quarantining is not practical, health officials said you should "wear a mask at all times around non-household members, including around coworkers, and closely pay attention to (your) health and monitor for the development of any new onset cough, fever, or other COVID-19 symptoms. If any symptoms occur, (you) should stay home and seek out testing."
As of Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania had not issued a travel advisory for Delaware.
Philadelphia, like New Jersey and New York, adds Delaware to 14-day quarantine list
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News