Philadelphia, like New Jersey and New York, adds Delaware to 14-day quarantine list

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In an effort to slow the spread, Philadelphia has joined New Jersey and New York in adding Delaware to its 14-day quarantine list for states with high amounts of COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 168 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 27,069.

There were eight additional fatalities, which brings the number of residents who have succumbed to COVID-19 to 1,625.

According to health officials, if you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Philadelphia.

If you travel to the following states, you will need to quarantine for 14 days upon return:

- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Delaware

- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Nevada

- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah

If quarantining is not practical, health officials said you should "wear a mask at all times around non-household members, including around coworkers, and closely pay attention to (your) health and monitor for the development of any new onset cough, fever, or other COVID-19 symptoms. If any symptoms occur, (you) should stay home and seek out testing."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania had not issued a travel advisory for Delaware.
