Philadelphia International Airport ready for the holiday travel crowd

Philadelphia International Airport ready for holiday travel crowd. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on November 21, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia International Airport is expected to be hectic Wednesday as people prepare to head to their holiday destinations.

Airline watchers expect Wednesday will be the second busiest day of the holiday period behind only Sunday, when many travelers will be returning home.

Lines at Philadelphia International Airport were already growing by 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The airport says they are expecting at least 40,000 people to make their way through security, that is about 10,000 more people than a typical day.

About 90-percent of people will be traveling by car for the holiday.

A little over half a million people in the Philadelphia area will be traveling more than 15-miles outside of the region.

This year is expected to be one of the busiest for holiday travel in the past ten years.

If you're getting ready to travel to your holiday destination on Wednesday, it is recommended you give yourself plenty of time to get through security and to your destination.

