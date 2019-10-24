Travel

Philadelphia airport travelers should expect delays due to planned protest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you are heading to the Philadelphia International Airport to get out of town tonight, or to pick someone up, you need to plan for more traffic than usual.

Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the departures area until 7 p.m. in anticipation of a protest.



Chopper 6 was over the scene where you can see everyone funneling down to the arrivals part of the airport.



Airline catering workers plan to speak out against American Airlines, saying they are facing a healthcare crisis.

The airport is warning travelers to expect delays.



Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
