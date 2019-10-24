Philadelphia airport travelers should expect delays due to planned protest

Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the departures area until 7 p.m. in anticipation of a protest.
Chopper 6 was over the scene where you can see everyone funneling down to the arrivals part of the airport.
HAPPENING NOW: Airline catering workers who prepare, pack, and deliver food severed aboard flights are protesting at PHL demanding an improvement to fix “a health care crisis” in the industry.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) October 24, 2019
Expect delays if you’re heading to the airport.@6abc pic.twitter.com/HO1rtJx51Q
Airline catering workers plan to speak out against American Airlines, saying they are facing a healthcare crisis.
The airport is warning travelers to expect delays.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.