Philadelphia airport packed as travelers return from Christmas holiday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia International Airport was packed with travelers the day after Christmas. Some were flying back home, others were flying to ring in the new year with family and friends.Heather Caporaso says her flight had to make an unexpected stop."We were originally coming from Tampa but we had to make an emergency landing in Charlotte, North Carolina because we started to smell burning plastic on the plane and we really didn't know what it was, so the pilot decided to land, better safe than sorry," said Caporaso of Moorestown, New Jersey.And imagine trying to fly in from Aruba with five young kids."Getting through security can be a little bit of a challenge with five kids especially two little ones, but it was good," said Nikos Papadopoulos of Broomall.AAA predicted the day after Christmas is one of the worse days to travel. Millions will be flying. Over 80,000 of them will be passing through Philadelphia International Airport. One woman who was flying in with her little Frenchie named Navy flew in from California and wanted to get an early start."I flew out early this morning about 9:30 a.m.," said Ashley WIlkins of Berwyn.One family was flying in from London to see family for the New Year's Eve."We started in Heathrow a few days ago, flew to Phoenix and then from Phoenix flew in here today. It's been quite a trip," said Lisa Vondemhagem of London.But of course, some people will go through just about anything to be with family for the holidays.Trevan Artis was welcoming his daughter back from South Carolina."It's very important to me as a father, especially having a long-distance relationship, so anytime is good for me to see my daughter," said Artis.