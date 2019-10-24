Philadelphia airport travelers should expect delays due to planned protest

Protesters are demonstrating at Philadelphia International Airport on October 24, 2019.

HAPPENING NOW: Airline catering workers who prepare, pack, and deliver food severed aboard flights are protesting at PHL demanding an improvement to fix “a health care crisis” in the industry.



Expect delays if you’re heading to the airport.@6abc pic.twitter.com/HO1rtJx51Q — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) October 24, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you are heading to the Philadelphia International Airport to get out of town tonight, or to pick someone up, you need to plan for more traffic than usual.Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the departures area until 7 p.m. in anticipation of a protest.Chopper 6 was over the scene where you can see everyone funneling down to the arrivals part of the airport.Airline catering workers plan to speak out against American Airlines, saying they are facing a healthcare crisis.The airport is warning travelers to expect delays.