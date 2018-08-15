TRAVEL

Philadelphia-bound Frontier Airlines flight diverted to Raleigh-Durham because of unknown odor in cabin

Frontier Airlines flight diverted to RDU because of unknown odor in cabin

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C. (WPVI) --
Emergency officials met a Frontier Airlines flight on the runway at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday evening after a flight was diverted because of an unknown odor in the cabin, according to a Frontier Airlines spokesperson.

Flight 1674 from Orlando to Philadelphia landed safely at Raleigh-Durham with 230 passengers and seven crew members.


A total of eight people - including a flight attendant - complained of illness. Three of them were taken for treatment, according to officials.
"Safety and security of our crew and guests is our number one priority," the spokesperson said.


The plane taxied to the gate under its own power, said an RDU spokesman.

"A new aircraft is being sent to continue the flight," said Richard Oliver, a Frontier spokesman. "It will be departing Orlando shortly to ferry to RDU to pick up passengers."

