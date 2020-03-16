Travel

SEPTA says regional rail service affected by engineer call-outs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA says manpower issues are affecting Regional Rail service Monday morning.

SEPTA is continuing to attempt to operate on a normal schedule but says due to key engineers calling out sick, several Regional Rail lines have been experiencing delays.

SEPTA estimates that about 12 trains are affected, and not the entire line of service, simply individual trains.

The mass transit provider says riders can keep up to date with train service schedules on its website, SEPTA.org.
