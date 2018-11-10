U.S. & WORLD

Sea-Tac airport to allow non-travelers beyond security

EMBED </>More Videos

Sea-Tac airport to allow non-travelers beyond security. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 10, 2018.

Seattle's Sea-Tac airport is trying something US airports haven't allowed in 17 years.

The airport is allowing passengers without tickets to pass through security checkpoints.

It's for a pilot program called the Sea Visitor Pass.

It's meant to draw more people to the restaurants, performances and views of the mountains that can only be seen once visitors pass security.

All visitors will have to be approved by the TSA and undergo the same screenings as travelers.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldairport newsTSA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
5 injured after manhole explodes in New York
Subaru recalls 640K vehicles globally for stalling problems
Fly Jamaica plane crash lands at Guyana airport
California man pleads not guilty in killing of gay University of Pennsylvania student
More u.s. & world
TRAVEL
Titanic replica to retrace path of original in 2022
Meet the 5-month-old who's visited every state in the US
Willing to volunteer for free flights?
Action News Troubleshooters: Travel agent troubles
More Travel
Top Stories
Man killed after being struck by 2 hit-and-run vehicles in Tacony
Suspect in shooting of Philly cop identified; held on $3.3 million bail
Woman shot dead outside store in Kensington
California man pleads not guilty in killing of gay University of Pennsylvania student
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
1 dead, 1 injured after UPS truck and car collide in NJ
4 hospitalized after home catches fire in Reading
Police investigate stabbing in Bass River Township
Show More
Man, 25, shot in the head in Mayfair
Husband does Mummers' strut in show of love at wife's funeral
Boy, 2, found dead in Burlington County lake
Police ID teen killed in South Philly triple shooting
Sears, Kmart closing 40 more stores including Philly location
More News