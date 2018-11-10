Sea-Tac airport to allow non-travelers beyond security

Seattle's Sea-Tac airport is trying something US airports haven't allowed in 17 years.
The airport is allowing passengers without tickets to pass through security checkpoints.
It's for a pilot program called the Sea Visitor Pass.
It's meant to draw more people to the restaurants, performances and views of the mountains that can only be seen once visitors pass security.
All visitors will have to be approved by the TSA and undergo the same screenings as travelers.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldairport newsTSA
travelu.s. & worldairport newsTSA