SEPTA begins major construction project affecting rail lines

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA begins a major construction project Saturday to improve several rail lines.

This means riders can expect changes to service.

The project runs through August 4th.

During that time, trains will not operate along the Airport Line.

Instead, shuttle buses will run between 30th Street Station, airport terminals, and Eastwick.

On the Media-Elwyn Line, train service will operate on a special timetable between Elwyn and 49th Street Station.

On the Wilmington-Newark Line, train service will run on a special timetable between Newark and 30th Street Station.

There will only be minor service adjustments to other rail lines.

For more details on the Southwest Connection Improvement Program, check out SEPTA.org.
