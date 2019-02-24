Before the sun came up Sunday, at 4:52 a.m. to be precise, the new SEPTA bus Route 49 began its inaugural trip.Bus Route 49 will operate seven days a week.The goal is to connect several growing neighborhoods with University City job centers, the Ben Franklin Parkway, and parts of North and South Philadelphia."Quite frankly, it's a cultural experience. It was well thought out, well-engineered," John Ricciutti of SEPTA said.Ricciutti says Route 49 will be popular."It connects with 13 routes plus LUCY, plus Regional Rail. It gives riders an opportunity to go to 30th Street and many cultural attractions," Ricciutti said.He adds whether you're looking to get into University City to work or for healthcare, or just looking for fun, it can take you there.Route 49 will provides direct service between Strawberry Mansion, Brewerytown, Fairmount, University City and Grays Ferry.Peak weekday trips will run every 15 minutes, with midday service every 20 minutes and evening trips every half-hour.Weekend service will run every 20 minutes during the midday, and 30 minutes in the morning and evening.-----