SEPTA: Create our mascot, win prizes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Gritty, Philly's newest mascot, has been getting a lot of airtime and love across the country.
Now, SEPTA wants in on the fun.
The transportation agency is holding a contest asking people what SEPTA's mascot should be and why.
Contest Alert! Last month brought two new mascots to Philly - Phang the snake and Gritty the ... we don't know. This got us thinking - what if #SEPTA had a mascot? Tell us what it should be [please be nice] and its story: https://t.co/gn9RRjvfIH. #ISEPTAPHILLY pic.twitter.com/UV7dcYR9YP— ISEPTAPHILLY (@SEPTAPHILLY) October 2, 2018
The top 11 most creative entries will win prizes.
The Grand Prize is a November Anywhere TrailPass.
Ten runner-ups will receive a SEPTA t-shirt.
The contest ends on October 24.
You can enter here: https://iseptaphilly.com/contests
Good luck!
------
