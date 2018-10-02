TRAVEL

SEPTA: Create our mascot, win prizes

SEPTA looking for its mascot. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 2, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Gritty, Philly's newest mascot, has been getting a lot of airtime and love across the country.

Now, SEPTA wants in on the fun.

The transportation agency is holding a contest asking people what SEPTA's mascot should be and why.



The top 11 most creative entries will win prizes.

The Grand Prize is a November Anywhere TrailPass.

Ten runner-ups will receive a SEPTA t-shirt.

The contest ends on October 24.

You can enter here: https://iseptaphilly.com/contests

Good luck!
