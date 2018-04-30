SEPTA

SEPTA ending token sales in favor of Key Card

EMBED </>More Videos

SEPTA ending token sales in favor of Key Card. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on April 30, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Attention riders: Monday is the final day that SEPTA will be selling tokens at Authority-operated locations.

If you still have tokens, you will be able to use them until your supply runs out.

SEPTA is replacing the tokens with a Key Card which is reloadable.

You can get a Key Card for free until Friday. After that, it costs $4.95.

SEPTA says, "It's just like using a token without all of that heavy metal in your pocket or purse! Best part - your SEPTA Key is reloadable, reusable and replaceable if lost."

Tokens will continue to be sold in bulk to social service agencies beyond April 30. Third-party retailers will also continue to sell tokens to the general public beyond Monday, as well.

More than 700,000 cards have been issued since its launch two years ago.

"The transition is going to be hard for a lot of people who rely on tokens," said Victory Boyd of South Philadelphia.

The lines were longer than usual at sales counters on Monday, and representatives were on hand to walk new card users through the process.

For some, it's a welcome change.

"You don't have to fumble around with the tokens and look for them every day. You just keep the pass in your wallet and you're good to go," said Han Nguyen of Havertown.

"I think it's great. You load the card, you don't have to worry about buying tokens and all that. I can load it online," said Yolanda Vazquez of North Philadelphia.

For more Information: , visit iSEPTAPhilly.com

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelphilly newsSEPTA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEPTA
Woman stabbed on SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia
SEPTA ends paper transfers, replaces with Key Card
Pedestrian struck and killed by SEPTA train in Southwest Philadelphia
Woman struck by SEPTA train in Montgomery County expected to survive
3 injured following SEPTA bus accident
More SEPTA
TRAVEL
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Crews begin repairing streets in Spring Garden
Philadelphia bound flight makes emergency landing due to odor
Miracle in Mexico: All survive crash of Mexican jetliner
More Travel
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News