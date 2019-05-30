Travel

Building It Better Together: SEPTA is looking for your input

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is looking for more input.

You might remember we sent the transit agency your suggestions after our week-long series called Building It Better Together.

SEPTA held public meetings Wednesday at its Center City headquarters to hear ideas and answer questions about its 2020 Service Plan.

During a hearing Wednesday afternoon, lots of people asked about SEPTA's bus network redesign, wanting more frequent service.

SEPTA says it was an issue that was raised by many people who responded after watching our series.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphia newsseptabuildingitbettertogether
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms leave widespread damage across region
AccuWeather: Another Night of Severe Weather, More Storms Possible Thursday
Coast Guard suspends search after Cape May plane crash
EF2 tornado confirmed in Morgantown, NWS says
'Suspicious death' under investigation at Atlantic City casino
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
Body found inside trash can in Frankford
Show More
Philadelphia church experiences partial wall collapse
Maleah Davis' father claims he was kept from seeing daughter
Wife of Jaguars QB Nick Foles announces miscarriage
Search for Center City home invasion suspects
Pennsylvania trooper laid to rest in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News