Building It Better Together: SEPTA is looking for your input

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is looking for more input.
You might remember we sent the transit agency your suggestions after our week-long series called Building It Better Together.
SEPTA held public meetings Wednesday at its Center City headquarters to hear ideas and answer questions about its 2020 Service Plan.
During a hearing Wednesday afternoon, lots of people asked about SEPTA's bus network redesign, wanting more frequent service.
SEPTA says it was an issue that was raised by many people who responded after watching our series.
