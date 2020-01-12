Travel

SEPTA moving forward with Key rollout on Regional Rail

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An important change is coming to Jefferson Station as SEPTA moves forward with the implementation of the SEPTA Key on the Regional Rail.

Beginning Monday, on weekdays between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., customers with key cards and senior citizen passes can tap to exit at designated turnstiles in Jefferson Station.

There will be new signage directing customers to the tap-to-exit turnstiles.

The change will not affect customers who use other fare products.

Plans are also in place for SEPTA to implement "tap to exit" at the other four Center City Regional Rail stations.

