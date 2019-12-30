Travel

SEPTA offering late night service for New Years Eve

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you know you're going to be drinking, don't drive. SEPTA is offering late night service for people partying in Center City.

Regional Rail trains will operate on a regular weekday schedule with special late night service departing from Center City stations.

The late night New Year's Eve schedule includes added service to Chestnut Hill East, Fox Chase, Elwyn, Lansdale, Malvern, Trenton (with connections to New Jersey Transit to New York), Norristown and Warminster.

Buses, trolleys, Market-Frankford, Broad Street and Norristown High Speed Lines will operate on regular weekday schedules.

SEPTA Broad Street and Market-Frankford Line trains will operate all-night service on New Year's Eve, into New Year's Day.

On New Year's Day all Regional Rail trains will operate on a Sunday schedule.

All buses with exception of Route 204, which does not run on holidays will operate on a Sunday schedule.
A number of buses that operate on and around South Broad Street will be on detour due to the Mummers Parade.

Check System Status for real-time bus detour updates here.
