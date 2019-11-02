Travel

SEPTA passengers stranded for hours due to overhead wire issue at 30th Street Station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of SEPTA passengers were apparently stranded for hours due to an overhead wire issue at 30th Street Station.

It happened on Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

SEPTA officials say a train running on their Paoli Line had some overhead wire issues as it entered the 30th Street station. This caused SEPTA trains behind it to become stranded.

SEPTA passengers exiting the train tell Action News their train broke down for three hours near Global Leadership Academy. Many passengers said they were stuck without power or explanations.



Around 6 p.m., SEPTA buses were dispatched to the area near Girard Avenue, known as the Zoo Interlock, where a train with roughly 160 passengers was left stranded.

Additional buses were sent to a stranded train at the Overbrook SEPTA station, the Ardmore Avenue Station, and the Wynnewood Road Station.

The line will be closed for the night. Amtrak trains bound west for Harrisburg were canceled as a result.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
