SEPTA rail service delayed on Wilmington/Newark Line

SEPTA suspended service on the Wilmington/Newark line Monday morning for some time following damage to overhead wires.

Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, SEPTA announced the train line would not be running following damage to Amtrak overhead wires.

The line was operational during Monday's rush but was experiencing still experiencing delays.

Service updates will be posted on septa.org and via the @SEPTA Twitter feed.

Alternate service options are also available at septa.org.
