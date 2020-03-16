Coronavirus: SEPTA's Regional Rail Line operating on Winter Storm schedule; Amtrak, PATCO modify schedules

SEPTA
Starting Tuesday, SEPTA's Regional Rail will be running at a 25% reduction.
Riders are urged to check SEPTA's website before going getting on your train.
"Our customers should be mindful that there will be disruptions. There will be incidents where employees have difficulty getting to work. There will be places where we cannot run the service that we are advertising," said Scott Sauer, SEPTA's assistant general manager for operations.
Here is SEPTA's announcement
Following Governor Wolf's announcement (03.16) concerning the situation with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, SEPTA will operate the Severe Weather Plan for Regional Rail beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Here's how the Plans will work
We've identified two possible weather related situations that will alter our normal Weekday Regional Rail schedules:
Early Exit
In the event the City of Philadelphia calls for the early closure of the Central Business District
- SEPTA will take 9 trains from the PM peak schedule and move the service to MIDDAY to accommodate people leaving early (scroll down to view the early exit schedule)
- These trains will NOT operate in their regular PM time period
- The rest of the Weekday schedule will remain the same
The Early Exit schedule will ONLY be in effect if SEPTA notifies customers by 10:00 a.m., on the day of the storm
Severe Weather
- Regional Rail will operate on an ENHANCED SATURDAY SCHEDULE SERVICE LEVEL PLAN (including added service for Cynwyd line and Wilmington/Newark service ending in Newark).
Click your line below for the modified Saturday timetable in case of a severe storm:
SEPTA will notify customers by 4:00 p.m. the day before if the SATURDAY SCHEDULE will be in effect. This will not be subject to reversal once announced
How do I know which schedule will be in effect?
Customers should check this page or the Winter Weather General Plan on the SEPTA website, follow your Regional Rail Line on Twitter, listen for platform announcements at your station, sign up with ReadyPhiladelphia, and stay tuned to local media outlets for the latest service information. Information will also be posted on System Status (look for the snowflake icon at the top of the page) and TrainView.
Amtrak
Amtrak's Keystone Line Service between Harrisburg and Philadelphia is running on a reduced service on Tuesday. The line will be suspended starting Wednesday. Amtrak's Northeast Corridor Line is running on a reduced schedule.
Here is Amtrak's announcement:
Updates to Service
March 16, 2020, 6:00 pm ET
While Amtrak continues to operate across the nation, we have adjusted some services due to significantly reduced demand in key markets.
Other services may also be impacted as circumstances change and Café service will be suspended on some trains operating between Washington DC and New York City.
Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will be contacted and typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day.
Amtrak is waiving change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30, 2020. To change reservations, log in to your account or go to Modify Trip on Amtrak.com, or find your reservation from your account on the home screen in the Amtrak mobile app. A fare difference may apply to your new itinerary. If you want to cancel your reservation, you must call 800-USA-RAIL (not available via Amtrak.com or the app).
New Jersey Transit
New Jersey Transit is operating on regular weekday service.
PATCO
Starting Tuesday, PATCO trains will run on a modified schedule "in the interest of the health and safety of our riders and employees."
Here is PATCO's announcement:
PATCO Announces Schedule Modifications to Take Effect Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Schedule modifications support slowing spread of COVID-19, protect PATCO riders & employees and ensure continuity of services
The health and safety of our customers and employees is our highest priority. In response to coordinated efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, PATCO will implement changes to service starting Tuesday, March 17.
PATCO will adjust the frequency of service in order to protect the health and safety of PATCO customers and employees, as well meet the demands of current ridership. Acknowledging guidance that recommends people avoid large crowds, PATCO service will continue to operate at levels that support social distancing.
Service Changes
- Weekday Service:
o 12:00 a.m. to 5:45 a.m. - No change.
o 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. - Trains every 10 minutes; all local trains.
o 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Trains every 15 minutes instead of 12 minutes.
o 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Trains every 10 minutes.
o 6:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. - Trains every 15-20 minutes instead of 12-20 minutes.
Click here to view the modified weekday schedule.
- Weekend Service:
- Weekend service is expected to be modified as well with trains running every 30 minutes on both Saturday and Sunday. Exact schedule modifications will be posted when available.
- Customer Service:
- Customer service will remain available 24/7/365 at (856) 772-6900.
- Social media customer service hours will be available 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- FREEDOM Card Service Centers:
- Broadway Station Service Center hours will be 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- Woodcrest Station Service Center closed until further notice.
PATCO is closely monitoring COVID-19 developments and ridership levels. Additional, real-time service adjustments will be made on-demand as necessary. For the latest service information, follow us on social media and sign up for our travel text alerts. For text alert details, visit RidePATCO.org/alerts
DART Services
All DART public transit services are operating as regularly scheduled.
- Here is DART's announcement:
Update on DART Services
Wilmington --
As of Monday, March 16, all DART public transit services are operating as regularly scheduled. Due to the presence of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Delaware and the direction of medical professionals, Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) has implemented several additional measures to clean facilities and vehicles used by the public to help limit the spread of the illness.
For customers who ride our public transit service, all DART buses have and continue to be thoroughly disinfected with vital oxide antimicrobial spraying solution and we are thoroughly cleaning areas of frequent contact throughout the day and night to keep our buses as clean as possible.
Our public facilities and lobbies are continually being disinfected including counters, public seating, door handles, and counters.
As of Tuesday, March 17, DART's ticket store at 718 N. Market Street will be closed; however, DART passes can be purchased through DART Pass, the mobile payment app, online, at Amtrak Station or DART Administration Buildings in Wilmington and Dover. A list of other sales locations is available at Ticket Outlets.
To support Delaware Public Schools, DART is offering students free bus rides on regularly scheduled bus routes to access school meal programs from 10 AM to 2 PM until schools are back in session.
The safety and well-being our customers and employees are our top priority. We know the importance of connecting people to their destinations, safely, and efficiently. We are closely monitoring this rapidly evolving situation through Delaware's Division of Public Health and the CDC to ensure that we have the most up-to-date information to guide our operations.
If you are feeling sick, please do not visit public facilities and avoid public transportation. For more information on the state's response to the Coronavirus, visit de.gov/coronavirus.
The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, please visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART. Real-Time Bus Information and DART Pass, the mobile fare payment option, are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android).